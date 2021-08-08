Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,110. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

