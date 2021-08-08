Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $95.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

