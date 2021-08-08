Rupiah Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $398,943.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $398,943.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.02 or 0.00844007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00101521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.