Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $99.45 or 0.00228376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $117,234.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00124080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00148014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,519.89 or 0.99939178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.00789577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

