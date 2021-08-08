RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,301.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after buying an additional 535,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

