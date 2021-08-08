Royale Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $389,679.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $389,679.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00130799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00150368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.48 or 1.00225285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.68 or 0.00801072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

