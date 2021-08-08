Royal Bank of Canada Raises Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMLAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.