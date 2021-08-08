Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.21 on Friday. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Angi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.