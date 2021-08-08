Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $15,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $470,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $2,990,079. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR opened at $81.18 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

