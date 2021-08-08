Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

ICPT opened at $16.62 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $551.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

