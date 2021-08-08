Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGI opened at $21.23 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

