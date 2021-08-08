Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

