Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $362.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

