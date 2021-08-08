Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $192.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

