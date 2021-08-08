Roth Capital Increases The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $105.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $104.52 on Friday. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

