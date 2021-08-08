Rosenblatt Securities Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Datadog by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,197,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

