Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $12.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

