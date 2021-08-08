Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.