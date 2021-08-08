Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,752,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

