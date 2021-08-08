Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SQNS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.82. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

