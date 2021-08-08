Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $90.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

RHI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 693,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 188,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

