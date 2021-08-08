Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $90.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.79. 693,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,061. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.