Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded as low as $53.39 and last traded at $55.84. Approximately 49,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 591,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

