RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.51.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

REI.UN opened at C$22.62 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$23.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The company has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.