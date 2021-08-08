RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIOCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $18.03 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

