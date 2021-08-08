Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

NYSE RIO opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

