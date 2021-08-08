RingCentral’s (RNG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $470.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.85.

RNG stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.35. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

