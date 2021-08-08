RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.85.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.35. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 141.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

