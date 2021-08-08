Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

