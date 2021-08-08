Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Up 23.8% This Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.18 or 0.00048156 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $88,924.91 and $114.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00146062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.12 or 1.00418442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00791407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.