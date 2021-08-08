ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 60,808 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ReWalk Robotics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 516,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.41. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

