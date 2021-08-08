REVV (REVV) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. REVV has a market cap of $53.26 million and $2.56 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00843759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00101528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00040116 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

