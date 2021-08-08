Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Strong Earnings

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) rose 5.6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 2,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revlon by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revlon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Revlon by 132.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revlon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $625.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

