Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Strong Earnings

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) rose 5.6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 2,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $625.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
