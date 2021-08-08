Reviewing Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Italk and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -337.48% -4.06% The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

73.4% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Italk and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.36 $15.74 million $0.77 42.40

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Italk and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Italk presently has a consensus price target of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 73.51%. The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.22%. Given Italk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Italk on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

