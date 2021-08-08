Revain Trading Up 3.6% This Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $562.18 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00850187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00099572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040376 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.