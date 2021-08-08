Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 1,620 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

