Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 10,594 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $29.20 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.