Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.39. 3M has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

