Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.81). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

