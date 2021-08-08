Research Analysts Set Expectations for Etsy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $178.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.01. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Etsy by 3,076.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 354,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 177,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

