Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. CWM LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

