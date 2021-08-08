Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CF Bankshares Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CF Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CFBK opened at $19.24 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

