RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.53. RenovaCare shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 21,292 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

