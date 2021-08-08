Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. HSBC raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.02 on Friday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.88.



Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

