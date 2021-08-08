Ren Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $469.47 million and approximately $49.02 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.44 or 0.00867525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00100421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00040748 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

