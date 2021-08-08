REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

