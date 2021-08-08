Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

