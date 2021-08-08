Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Redfin updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

RDFN stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,447. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

