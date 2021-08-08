RED Hits Market Cap of $632,727.98 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. RED has a total market cap of $632,727.98 and $23,832.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00344611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

