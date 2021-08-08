Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

